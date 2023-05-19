Ozomatli to headline KSUT's 2023 Party in the Park

KSUT Presents is pleased to announce the 18th Annual Party in the Park on July 1, presenting 3-time Grammy award-winning Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli.

The funk, salsa, jazz, reggae, and hip-hop-influenced band recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary by releasing their ninth studio album, Marching On, to much fan and critical praise. They have been inspiring and energizing audiences across the globe since 1995, and we are thrilled to have them here in Durango this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at noon. More information and tickets can be found on our KSUT Presents website.

Special thanks to our sponsors, Sky Ute Casino Resort and A&L Coors.

