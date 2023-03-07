KSUT welcomes Jenny Hirt as Digital Content & Social Media Editor

Jenny (J.J.) Hirt is already well-known to KSUT listeners as the host of the bluegrass show Down Home Girl Monday nights at 7.

Now, she's taking the reins as Digital Content & Social Media Editor for KSUT Four Corners Public Radio. She'll also host the Tuesday Morning Blend.

Her role will include working with Digital Content Manager/Website Administrator Mark Duggan to craft stories for KSUT.org. She'll also oversee Four Corners Public Radio's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

After leaving a career in the payments technology industry, Jenny focused on her passions of bluegrass, baking, and family. Through her work with the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, homeschooling through the pandemic, and promoting her radio shows on KSUT and KDUR, Jenny found a new passion for dabbling in graphic design and social media engagement.

When an opening on the Digital Content team arose at KSUT, she jumped on it.

Hirt says “it’s a terrific opportunity to use my strengths to grow KSUT’s reach, engage with our audiences, and become a bigger part of the KSUT family.”

On hiring Hirt, KSUT Executive Director Tami Graham said, "J.J. was the first person we thought of when seeking to fill some of the roles previously handled by Stasia Lanier. We're delighted that she can step in and expand her role with the station. She'll utilize her vast digital and social media background and love of a broad spectrum of music that mirrors our format as a music tastemaker."