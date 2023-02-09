KSUT’s Stasia Lanier is retiring after 30 years with the station! Record a farewell message for her

Record your farewell message to Stasia

Stasia Lanier has worn many hats during her three-decade tenure at KSUT. She was hired initially in 1993 as the office manager. But since KSUT is a radio station, it wasn’t long before the broadcasting bug bit her. She started doing on-air shows and eventually took on the role of music director.

Enormous gratitude to the KSUT family, my colleagues past and present, and our amazing listening community for a fulfilling and rewarding career. It’s been a privilege and a joy to live and work in this beautiful region and be a part of KSUT’s community on the air. Stasia Lanier

She ascended to the position of station manager in the mid-2000s. After some time in that role, she focused on being a Music Blend host and overseeing KSUT’s music and marketing departments.

Among her many accomplishments:



She created the popular Saturday morning music show San Juan Sunrise .

. She played a direct role in helping KSUT evolve into a regional media organization.

She’s been a valuable part of the station’s digital/web production efforts.

But now, she’s going to try something new on for size: retirement!

Tom Overby / Stasia Lanier visits with Lucinda Williams at her KSUT sponsored show at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.

Stasia’s last day at KSUT is Thursday, March 2. The KSUT Family would like to extend a fond farewell and best wishes to her as she spends more time with her family and in the great outdoors of southwest Colorado.

Thank you, Stasia! We love you!