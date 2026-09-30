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Disaster averted after violent hijacking attempt aboard commercial flight bound for Tel Aviv

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

A FlyDubai flight carrying around 180 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed his co-pilot and tried to crash the plane.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy, who is on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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