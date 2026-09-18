True or false: Trump's name is now on the Kennedy Center. The quiz has the answer NPR | By Holly J. Morris Published September 18, 2026 at 3:01 AM MDT Facebook LinkedIn Email Morgan Hancock/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty ImagesFrom left: Macklemore, Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion. The world made it to another Friday without an AI apocalypse, so here's the quiz! See you next week … maybe. Copyright 2026 NPR Loading... A Flourish data visualization