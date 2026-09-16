Ed Sheeran's tour in trouble after opening acts drop out in solidarity with rapper Macklemore

NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran's tour of North and South America was plunged into chaos Tuesday when four of his supporting acts abruptly quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore, who was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

Hours after Sheeran posted on social media about Macklemore's ouster and attributed the decision to the tour's promoters, Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, the Danish band Lukas Graham, and Finneas posted on Instagram that they were leaving the tour.

Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran's remaining U.S. dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs — including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish's brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," Finneas said on Instagram. "I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Pressure mounts on Sheeran

The moves by his fellow artists put enormous pressure on Sheeran, who has tried to avoid politics and taking a side in the Gaza conflict, arguing that his fans don't come to his shows to hear politics.

Rowe and Beoga each cited their country's history in their statements explaining their decision. "We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be," Beoga said.

Rowe called Sheeran a friend and said the British singer-songwriter changed his life. "But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation," he said, adding that he couldn't "stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up."

Meanwhile, Lukas Graham, the band that had hits with "Mama Said" and "7 Years," expressed gratitude to Sheeran and called it "a difficult decision."

"Money doesn't give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody's bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we're allowed to acknowledge," the band posted, seemingly referring to billionaire Robert Kraft's role in Macklemore's removal from the tour.

Emails seeking comment were sent to Sheeran and the tour's promoter, the Messina Touring Group.

The crisis started with Macklemore being dropped

Sheeran weighed in on Macklemore being dropped after the rapper made pro-Palestinian comments onstage during their tour, saying the decision was made by the promoters alone. The British singer also said he refused to be drawn into a public discussion about the war in Gaza.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

Sheeran's statement came a day after Macklemore said he was kicked off the Loop Tour after exclaiming "Free Palestine!" during the Sept. 5 date at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium while introducing his protest song "Hind's Hall."

"To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you," he said during the concert.

Macklemore said Monday on Instagram that several U.S. venues told the promoter they would prohibit him from performing as Sheeran's opening act, rallied by Kraft, owner of NFL's New England Patriots. His Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.

In a statement Monday, Kraft said the decision to cancel Macklemore was a result of his recent comments "and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community."

Kraft's representatives didn't immediately respond to a Tuesday email seeking comment about the other musical artists' actions.

Sheeran says 'I am not complicit'

A growing chorus of organizations and experts say Israel's wartime actions in Gaza amount to genocide — an accusation Israel vehemently rejects.

Macklemore was scheduled to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran has remaining on his stadium tour, which is scheduled to resume Saturday in Philadelphia. Ahead are stops at Gillette Stadium, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

In his social media post, Sheeran said he "spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge," but that "the venue's and promoter's decision was final."

He wrote that he tries to use his music to "bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together" and that while he has personal views about "this devastating conflict," he chooses not to speak publicly because people who come to his shows "do not expect a political forum." He added: "I am not complicit."

"I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes," Sheeran added. "However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace. I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."

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