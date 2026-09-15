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The power of Indigenous art amid rising seas

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT
Jeremy Dennis’ photography explores Indigenous identity, Shinnecock land and traditions and more.
Jeremy Dennis
Jeremy Dennis’ photography explores Indigenous identity, Shinnecock land and traditions and more.

Jeremy Dennis is a Shinnecock fine art photographer and the founder of Ma’s House, which is an artist-led nonprofit art space and residency on the Shinnecock Reservation. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Dennis about rising seas, art, and community.

“It's so important for tribal communities to have a space to be acknowledged, supported within the arts,” Dennis said. “We're always a second thought when, in reality, we should always be considered at all times.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding