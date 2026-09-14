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See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

NPR | By Emily Bogle
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:00 PM MDT
Actor Zendaya arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.
Lisa O'Connor
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AFP via Getty Images
Actor Zendaya arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards.

Monday night's ceremony will hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. It airs on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Shows that aired between June 2025 and May of this year are eligible for awards — including The Pitt, Pluribus, The Diplomat, and The Gilded Age on the drama side, and The Bear, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Shrinking and Widow's Bay on the comedy side.

You can find the nominees here, along with hopes from NPR critics here.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Host Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann attend the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Host Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann attend the Emmy Awards.
Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Getty Images /
Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards
Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards
/ Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
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Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards
Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.
Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
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Emily Bogle
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