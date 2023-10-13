KSUT Fall Membership Drive 2023: Grand Prize Day

Friday is the big day for our Grand Prize drawing!

It's here! We'll celebrate the last day of KSUT's Fall Membership Drive with fabulous guest DJs and our grand prize drawing. Here's the scoop:

Friday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Charles Leslie with the Community Concert Hall.

• Morning Blend- 9 AM on Tribal, Robin Duffy-Worth, SunUte/Sports Sponsor

• Morning Blend, 10 AM, Eric Nordstrom is our guest DJ.

• Afternoon Blend, 1 PM, Susan Lander is our guest DJ.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Stagger e-bike, generously donated by 2nd Ave Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Special thanks to our food sponsor today, Oscar's Cafe!

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

