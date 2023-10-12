KSUT Fall Membership Drive 2023: Gardeners and Growers Day

Thursday is Gardeners and Growers Day

Help us celebrate the fourth day of KSUT's Fall Membership Drive with engaging community members and guest DJs! We'll draw for prizes to grow your garden and mind throughout the day. Here's the scoop:

Thursday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Colten Ashley and Carol Fleischer with TMC projects.

• Morning Blend- 9 AM on Tribal, our guest DJ is Emy Zah with Zah Photography and a PowWow MC.

• Morning Blend, 10 AM, Nancy Stoffer and Wynn Jones are our guest DJs.

• Afternoon Blend, 2:30 PM, Garden Guy, Darrin Parmenter is our guest DJ.

• All Things Considered, 5 PM, Adam Burke, Jamie Wanzek, and Kerbie Bennett from the Magic City of the Southwest Podcast join us in the studio.

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

Three lucky winners will receive a $250 gift card to Durango Nursery. We will also be drawing for two passes to the Durango Independent Film Festival.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Stagger e-bike, generously donated by 2nd Ave Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!