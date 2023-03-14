© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT's 106.3 FM signal in Montezuma County is currently off the air. We're working to make repairs. Click here to listen online.

True Heart Troubadours heading to Durango and KSUT for a live in-studio performance

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM MDT
ObrienGauthier.jpeg

How do we get by in trying times? Get together with a friend and compare notes? Listen to some good music? Two award-winning, singing and songwriting couples - The True Heart Troubadours - call us together to do those very things.

With ringing guitars, a mandolin, a fiddle, and soaring harmony vocals, Tim O’Brien, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, and Jan Fabricius make the concert stage feel more like an intimate campfire.

Known for their incisive, true-life songs, the True Hearts draw us closer with one-of-a-kind collaborations that Mary says can “bring us deep understanding of each other and open the heart to love.”

The Troubadors are heading to the KSUT studios to perform a live session with Chris Aaland at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 15.

KSUT and the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College look forward to presenting the True Heart Troubadour Tour on March 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM in Durango, CO. Tickets are still available!

