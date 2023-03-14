True Heart Troubadours heading to Durango and KSUT for a live in-studio performance

How do we get by in trying times? Get together with a friend and compare notes? Listen to some good music? Two award-winning, singing and songwriting couples - The True Heart Troubadours - call us together to do those very things.

With ringing guitars, a mandolin, a fiddle, and soaring harmony vocals, Tim O’Brien, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, and Jan Fabricius make the concert stage feel more like an intimate campfire.

Known for their incisive, true-life songs, the True Hearts draw us closer with one-of-a-kind collaborations that Mary says can “bring us deep understanding of each other and open the heart to love.”

The Troubadors are heading to the KSUT studios to perform a live session with Chris Aaland at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 15.

KSUT and the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College look forward to presenting the True Heart Troubadour Tour on March 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM in Durango, CO. Tickets are still available!

