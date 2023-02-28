27th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival announces preliminary lineup; Early Bird tickets on sale

KSUT Presents is excited to announce its preliminary lineup for the 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival, Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, 2023:

Peter Rowan

Gangstagrass

Chatham County Line

Jim Lauderdale

Songs From the Road Band

Damn Tall Buildings

Sweet Lillies

Cruz Contreras (formerly of the Black Lillies)

Honey Dewdrops

Chain Station

Birds of Play

Liver Down the River

and more TBA in March!

Early Bird Tickets on sale

A limited quantity of discounted tickets are now on sale - while supplies last. Get them at the best price point, before they're gone!

Buy tickets here

Single day tickets and our daily schedule will be released later this spring.

Volunteer opportunities for the Four Corners Folk Festival will be available in July.

