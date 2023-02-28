27th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival announces preliminary lineup; Early Bird tickets on sale
KSUT Presents is excited to announce its preliminary lineup for the 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival, Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, 2023:
Peter Rowan
Gangstagrass
Chatham County Line
Jim Lauderdale
Songs From the Road Band
Damn Tall Buildings
Sweet Lillies
Cruz Contreras (formerly of the Black Lillies)
Honey Dewdrops
Chain Station
Birds of Play
Liver Down the River
and more TBA in March!
Early Bird Tickets on sale
A limited quantity of discounted tickets are now on sale - while supplies last. Get them at the best price point, before they're gone!
Buy tickets here
Single day tickets and our daily schedule will be released later this spring.
Volunteer opportunities for the Four Corners Folk Festival will be available in July.