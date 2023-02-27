KSUT welcomes Becky Buller, Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass headliner for virtual live session

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and 10-time IBMA award-winner Becky Buller will join host Chris Aaland for a virtual KSUT Session featuring conversation and live performances, Tuesday, February 28 at 1:30 PM MST. Becky is also a headliner for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass, June 9-11, 2023.

She tours extensively with the Becky Buller Band and has released three albums on the Dark Shadow Recording label, including Distance And Time, which was a nominee for the 2021 IBMA Album Of The Year. Equally passionate about bluegrass music education, Becky has 20 years experience teaching fiddle, singing, and songwriting at workshops and camps around the world.

Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass tickets are available here.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

