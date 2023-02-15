Tribal Water Media Project seeks fellowship applicants; demos short films on water in the southwest

Join us for a Tribal Water Media Fellowship recruiting event:

• Monday, February 20, 5:30-7 PM

• Vallecito Room, Fort Lewis College Student Union

Featuring:

• presentation about fellowship program and how to apply

• screening examples of 2 short films about water tied to cultural, and environmental issues

• Q&A session

• refreshments provided

The Tribal Water Media Fellowship is a collaboration between KSUT Tribal Media Center, Fort Lewis College, and Rocky Mountain PBS, offering students an opportunity to research, create, and present multimedia projects about water, its usage, and impacts on desert communities. Applicants are welcome from a variety of academic backgrounds, including, but not limited to - journalism, media, science, and/or cultural studies.

The Tribal Water Media Fellowship is open to qualifying students from Fort Lewis College and other schools, as well as young professionals. Participants will learn how to tell compelling stories about the water issues faced by southwest communities. Topics will include: water policy and usage, cultural lenses, and science-based media creation.

The fellowship includes a 10-day workshop intensive/river trip on the San Juan in May 2023, followed by the opportunity to work with experts and mentors to create a media project.

For more information about the event or fellowship program, please contact:

- Colten Ashley, Tribal Media Center Coordinator, KSUT.

- Dr. Kaitlin Mattos, Assistant Professor, Environment and Sustainability Department, Fort Lewis College

- Or visit fourcornerswater.org

