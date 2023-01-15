Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass update: single day tickets & daily schedules – plus Sihasin added to lineup

Single-day passes for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass go on sale at noon Monday, January 16, 2023 at ksutpresents.org.

Weekend, camping, vehicle and patron passes are already on sale. The festival takes place June 9-11, 2023 on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs.

Tune-in for Chris Aaland and Susie B to announce final daily lineups at 10 a.m. Monday on the Morning Blend.

They'll also be talking about Sihasin, the duo of Jeneda and Clayson Benally, award winning Diné musicians from the Navajo Nation who were a highlight at last year's Telluride Bluegrass Festival and have been added to the 2023 Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass lineup.

Daily Lineup:

Friday, June 9:

4-5 pm – Full Cord

5:30-6:30 pm – FY5

7-8:15 pm – Fireside Collective

8:45-10 pm – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

10:30-11:45 pm – Stillhouse Junkies (late night stage)

Saturday, June 10

10-10:50 am – FY5 (Bubbles & Bluegrass tent)

11 am-noon – Leon Timbo

12:30-1:30 pm – Sihasin

2-3 pm – Bonnie & Taylor Sims

3:30-4:30 pm – Stillhouse Junkies

5-6:15 pm – Henhouse Prowlers

6:45-8 pm – Becky Buller

8:30-9:45 pm – Sister Sadie

10:15-11:30 pm – Larry Keel Experience (late night stage)

Sunday, June 11

10-10:50 pm – Bonnie & Taylor Sims (Bubbles & Bluegrass tent)

11 am-noon – Stone-Hall

12:30-1:30 pm – Phoebe Hunt

2-3 pm – Caleb Caudle

5-6:15 pm – Larry Keel Experience

6:45-8 pm – Becky Buller

