Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass update: single day tickets & daily schedules – plus Sihasin added to lineup

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST
sihasin.jpg
courtesy of Sihasin
/
Sihasin is the duo of Jeneda and Clayson Benally, award winning musicians from the Diné Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

Single-day passes for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass go on sale at noon Monday, January 16, 2023 at ksutpresents.org.

Weekend, camping, vehicle and patron passes are already on sale. The festival takes place June 9-11, 2023 on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs.

Tune-in for Chris Aaland and Susie B to announce final daily lineups at 10 a.m. Monday on the Morning Blend.

They'll also be talking about Sihasin, the duo of Jeneda and Clayson Benally, award winning Diné musicians from the Navajo Nation who were a highlight at last year's Telluride Bluegrass Festival and have been added to the 2023 Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass lineup.

Daily Lineup:
Friday, June 9:
4-5 pm – Full Cord
5:30-6:30 pm – FY5
7-8:15 pm – Fireside Collective
8:45-10 pm – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
10:30-11:45 pm – Stillhouse Junkies (late night stage)

Saturday, June 10
10-10:50 am – FY5 (Bubbles & Bluegrass tent)
11 am-noon – Leon Timbo
12:30-1:30 pm – Sihasin
2-3 pm – Bonnie & Taylor Sims
3:30-4:30 pm – Stillhouse Junkies
5-6:15 pm – Henhouse Prowlers
6:45-8 pm – Becky Buller
8:30-9:45 pm – Sister Sadie
10:15-11:30 pm – Larry Keel Experience (late night stage)

Sunday, June 11
10-10:50 pm – Bonnie & Taylor Sims (Bubbles & Bluegrass tent)
11 am-noon – Stone-Hall
12:30-1:30 pm – Phoebe Hunt
2-3 pm – Caleb Caudle
5-6:15 pm – Larry Keel Experience
6:45-8 pm – Becky Buller

