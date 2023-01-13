KSUT welcomes singer-songwriter Kim Richey for live session Thursday afternoon

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Kim Richey will join host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session Thursday at 2:30 PM. Richey is on her "Glimmer" 20th anniversary tour.

The compositions that comprise Glimmer were the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter’s first collection of true confessionals. Prior to that she’d been a staff writer at Blue Water Music writing from a more arm’s-length vantage point for her first two albums, Kim Richey and Bitter Sweet. Her songs have been a staple on KSUT since the mid-90's.

Following her KSUT session, Live @ The Smiley Café presents Kim Richey, at 7:30 PM. Tickets and details here.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

KSUT Sessions are generously sponsored by Durango Organics.

