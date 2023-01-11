KSUT hiring membership manager/development assistant

KSUT Public Radio Membership Manager/Development Assistant

KSUT, an NPR Member Station serving southwest Colorado and the Four Corners region with two unique stations, seeks a Membership Manager/Development Assistant.

Founded in 1976, KSUT is an independent non-profit with two distinct radio stations: Four Corners Public Radio and Tribal Radio. Our offices and studios are located in a new, state-of-the-art facility in Ignacio, Colorado and our terrestrial signal area serves more than 100,000 individuals across parts of four states. Four Corners Public Radio airs NPR News, variety programs, and a popular Music Discovery format. Tribal Radio airs Native and Indigenous music, news, and culture.

JOB SUMMARY

The Membership Manager/Development Assistant is a key member of the KSUT development team and contributes to brainstorming, planning, and supporting all station fund raising activities including membership, underwriting, and special events. The Membership Manager/Development Assistant’s primary responsibilities include processing payments for membership, underwriting, and other revenue in KSUT’s membership and underwriting databases; and carrying out short and long-term fundraising strategies to attain revenue and strategic goals. Job duties include accounts receivable, direct mail and pledge drive coordination, gift acknowledgment, database management, and digital communications.

SUMMARY OF ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



Process payments for membership and underwriting in their respective databases.

Work with Southern Ute tribal finance department to document all pledges and payments accordingly.

Develop and implement strategies to meet or exceed the revenue goals and strategic benchmarks of membership.

Be KSUT’s first point of contact for phone, mail, and walk-in visitors.

Be KSUT’s primary contact for membership.

Plan and coordinate on-air fund drives.

Acknowledge membership gifts and coordinate thank-you mailings and calls, including premium management and fulfillment.

Management of membership and underwriting databases, including data entry, invoicing, monthly and annual reporting, and preparing bank deposits.

Solicit donations other than financial gifts for the purpose of fundraising.

Work with digital media, festival and news department staff to coordinate and develop digital communications.

Create and distribute KSUT development e-newsletters and digital communications.

Recruit, coordinate, and acknowledge volunteers for station fundraising activities.

Participate in brainstorming, planning and production of all special events.

Represent KSUT as part of the nonprofit community.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Attend training as required or needed.

QUALIFICATIONS



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

2 years minimum experience in nonprofit membership, sales, or development.

Passion for public broadcasting/KSUT.

Experience with accounting and accounts receivable.

Proficiency with MEMSYS, ALLEGIANCE, or similar databases.

Experience with direct mail, on-air, and/or digital communications.

Excellent writing and communication skills..



TECHNICAL SKILLS



Hands-on expertise with database management, computers and development-related software programs.

General bookkeeping and accounting.

REASONING ABILITY



Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to manage and schedule multiple tasks and projects in order to meet the demands of the department.

Ability to exhibit confidence in judgment and decision making.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with the public, coworkers, managers, tribal staff, and tribal officials.

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality when necessary, including the ability to recognize situations in which confidentiality is required.

Ability to effectively interpret and communicate policies, codes and regulations.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS



Work will require the use of computers and technical equipment with exposure to video display terminals.

Position involves periods of standing, stooping, sitting, walking, bending, kneeling, and lifting.

Adequate hearing is required to hear/talk with all individuals and to use telephones on a consistent basis.



WORK ENVIRONMENT



Work performed is in an office setting with extensive time spent at a desk working on a computer, with periods of long hours of data entry.

Some off-site work is required on weekend and evening hours to help with special events and represent the radio station.

The noise level in the work environment is moderate.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Compensation is $40,000 annually with benefits. This is an exempt, salaried position. Hours will be 40 per week, although some weeks will require more than 40 hours depending on events.

TO APPLY

Send a cover letter detailing your interest in the position and relevant professional work, resume and three professional references to tami@ksut.org or by mail to: Tami Graham, KSUT Public Radio, PO Box 737, Ignacio, CO 81137

Deadline for application: Monday, February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm.

Download the Membership Manager/Development Assistant opening as a PDF.

