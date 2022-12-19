Make a tax-deductible year-end gift to KSUT for entry into our Winter Wolf Creek package drawing
Support fact-based journalism, music discovery, and another year of great radio on KSUT. Make your tax-deductible gift by December 30 to help KSUT start 2023 strong! Donate here.
Pledges will be entered into a year-end prize drawing for a Winter Wolf Creek Package which includes:
• 4 single-day Wolf Creek lift tickets
• 4 soaking passes to Overlook Hot Springs Spa
• 2 nights lodging for two in Pagosa Springs
• $100 gift card to Riff Raff Brewing
Drawing to be held on-air, December 30, 2023 at 12 noon.
Happy holidays and thanks for supporting KSUT!