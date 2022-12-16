KSUT's 2022 holiday programming schedule features an eclectic mix of seasonal music and storytelling

KSUT is always pleased to bring you special programming for the holidays. This year, we put together a festive mix that includes KSUT specialty shows, seasonal storytelling and yuletide tunes for the long winter nights, with offerings from NPR and PRX, the Public Radio Exchange.

Here's the complete schedule, along with selected program descriptions below.

Enjoy. And seasons best from all of us at KSUT!

——

Sunday, December 18 - First night of Hanukkah

7–8 PM: Hanukkah Lights

8–9 PM: Candles Burning Brightly

9–10 PM: Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah

10–11 PM: Chanukah In Story & Song

11 PM–12 AM: The Kabbalah of Chanukah

Monday, December 19

7–9 PM: Down Home Girl Holiday Show

9–10 PM: A Thistle & Shamrock Solstice

10–11 PM: A Celtic Christmas

11 PM–12 AM: Apollo’s Fire Christmas On Sugarloaf Mountain

Tuesday, December 20

7– 9 PM: Barrelhouse Blues Holiday Show

9–10 PM: Jazz Night In America Holiday Show

10–11 PM: A Jazz Piano Christmas

11 PM –12 AM: A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party w/ Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, December 21 - Winter Solstice

7–9 PM: Tales of the New West Holiday Show

9–10 PM: Paul Winter Solstice Concert

10 PM–12 AM: Echoes Winter Solstice

Thursday, December 22

7–9 PM: Ike's America Holiday Show

9–10 PM: Retro Cocktail Hour Holiday Show

10 PM–12 AM: The Christmas Revels: A Celebration of Winter Solstice

Friday, December 23

7-9 PM: kuni Nashwa Holiday Show

9 PM–12 AM: An Echoes Winter Slow Flow

Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

6–8 AM: A San Juan Sunrise Christmas

8–10 AM: Weekend Edition

10–11 AM: Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me

11 AM–12 PM: This American Life

12–3 PM: Saturday Holiday Blend w/ Susie B

3–4 PM: Musician’s Memorial w/ Paul Ingles

4–6 PM: American Routes

6–7 PM: All Things Considered

7–9 PM: A Strange Brew Christmas Eve

9 PM–11 PM: Patrick Stewart Reads “A Christmas Carol”

11 PM–12 AM: An Echoes Night Before Christmas

Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day

6–8 AM: Sunday Baroque

8–10 AM: Weekend Edition

10 AM–12 PM: Tinsel Tales

12–1 PM: World Café Holiday Show

1–2 PM: A Cool Christmas Mix w/ Paul Ingles

2–4 PM: A Global Village Holiday

3–4 PM: A Latin American Christmas

4–5 PM: A Season’s Griot

5–6 PM: A Rochester Festival of Lessons & Carols

6–7 PM: All Things Considered

7–9 PM: Close Enough For Jazz Christmas Show

9 PM–12 AM: An Echoes Christmas

Saturday, December 31 – New Year's Eve

9 PM–1 AM: Toast of the Nation

Selected program descriptions:

Sunday, December 18

Hanukkah Lights, 7-8 PM

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories, read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show's 30 year archive and picked their favorite stories.

Monday, December 19

A Celtic Christmas, 10-11 PM

Music for the winter holidays, including a 30-minute concert performance by Irish harpist and singer Moya Brennan.

Tuesday, December 20

A Jazz Piano Christmas, 10-11 PM

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, this annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

Wednesday, December 21

Paul Winter Solstice Concert, 9-10 PM

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort.

Thursday, December 22

The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice,

A two-hour musical celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Chanukah, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, anthems, wassails, hymns, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

Friday, December 23

A Slow Flow Seasonal Echoes, 9 PM-12 AM

An all-instrumental soundscape for the winter season.

Saturday, December 24 - Christmas Eve

2022 Musician’s Memorial Special w/Paul Ingles, 3–4 PM

Some of the top names in music who passed away in 2022 are noted and celebrated in this hour long special hosted by music historian and documentarian Paul Ingles. Among those featured: Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, Rock drummer Taylor Hawkins, Country music's Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Rappers Coolio and Takeoff, Motown writer Lamont Dozier, Jazz great Ramsey Lewis, Olivia Newton-John, pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis and many more.

Sunday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tinsel Tales, 10 AM-12 PM

For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others it's a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Saturday, December 31

Toast of the Nation, 9 PM-1 AM

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio compliment for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to. Hear sets from The Catherine Russell Trio, The Jazz Gallery All-Stars, KOKOROKO, and Pink Martini.

