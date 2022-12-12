Thom Chacon returns for live KSUT session before his Americana Project concert in Pagosa Springs

It's always a joy when singer-songwriter Thom Chacon joins host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session, as he will Tuesday, December 13, at 1:30. Chacon led a songwriting retreat last week for students in the Pagosa Springs Americana Project. Both he and the students will perform at Pagosa Springs High School Tuesday evening.

With an acoustic guitar and a weathered voice, Chacon, the Durango, balladeer, breathes life into the characters he creates on paper. He delivers his poetic verse and all-American sentiment with the kind of memorable characters you just can’t shake.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

