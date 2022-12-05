Jazz vocalist Jane Monheit to perform live KSUT session, Durango Cool Jazz Shows

Celebrated jazz vocalist Jane Monheit and her pianist Max Haymer will join KSUT for an in-studio session, Friday, December 9, at 9:30 AM, hosted by Tami Graham, and broadcast live on KSUT from Eagle Sound.

Considered one of today's finest jazz vocalists, Monheit connects to her audience with deeply emotional performances, continuing her tradition of imbuing timeless music with her unique vocal and jazz stylings of the American Songbook, classic pop songs, traditional bossa nova and holiday classics.

Join us for this very special KSUT Session, this Friday at 9:30 AM. KSUT listening options are here.

Durango Cool Jazz presents Jane Monheit with her band for 2 shows nightly December 9 and 10 at the Lift at Cascade. Visit durangocooljazz.com for tickets and details. (5 PM shows are sold out, tickets still available for 8 PM shows).

