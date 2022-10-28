Rewarding membership drive and open house, thanks to all!

The KSUT staff is so grateful for the fantastic support we received during our Fall Membership Drive and open house this week. Thank you to all of our listeners who pledged, the community members and musical guests who joined us on air, the businesses who donated prizes, and the restaurants who fed us throughout the week.

We had a great crowd at the Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center Open House on Wednesday, October 26, with over 100 visitors touring the new studios, meeting the staff and socializing. People came from across the KSUT listening area, representing most of our broadcast communities.

"We've been waiting for over two years to do this open house at KSUT, and it was well worth the wait, said KSUT executive director Tami Graham. Thanks to everyone who came out and participated, especially to the members of the Southern Ute Tribal Council and Eddie Box, Jr. for the wonderful hour-long conversation about the rich history of KSUT, which all started with the vision of the Southern Ute Tribe."

The Fall Fund Drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online.

Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners. Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Community!

Ken Brott / KSUT’s Sheila Nanaeto and Tami Graham taking the Fall fund drive to the finish line with compelling, entertaining and necessary tactics💰🙌 Thank you KSUT supporters, we love you!

Tami Graham / A fund drive highlight, Peter Rowan performing live via zoom with host Chris Aaland on KSUT Friday morning.

Lorena Richards / KSUT Tribal Radio staff: Lorena Richards, Sheila Nanaeto, Sarah Flower and Crystal Ashike all rocking Tribal Radio and talking about the Broncos tickets (plus lodging) they'd be drawing for.

Stasia Lanier / Membership manager and festival director Jill Davis shows off the latest KSUT schwag.

Stasia Lanier / We had a great turnout and very successful open house! Thanks to everyone who participated.

Jessica Kirwan / Thanks to Beth Drum and Eric Eicher with Alpine Bank for joining Tami Graham around All Things Considered. KSUT's partnership with the Alpine Bank nonprofit matching funds is $3000, helping non-profits with their marketing efforts on KSUT for 2022.

Stasia Lanier / Thanks to Kira Quirk and Even Schertz from Maria's Bookshop for joining KSUT’s Jim Belcher around Morning Edition - and for their generous sponsorship of Books and Coffee day.

Stasia Lanier / Tribal Radio station manager Sheila Nanaeto, board member Robert Ortiz, and tribal council member Linda Baker helping with the open house.

Ken Brott / Stewart Vanderwilt, CEO of Colorado Public Radio, and previously general manager of Austin’s KUT and KUTX joins Tami Graham this afternoon around All Things Considered for an inspired discussion about public media serving communities.

Stasia Lanier / Underwriting Manager Jessica Kirwan working the phones. She's happy to take your business membership.

Stasia Lanier / KSUT station manager Ken Brott with news reporters Clark Adomaitis, Sarah Flower, and Kate Redmond.

Stasia Lanier / Great live music on the radio Tuesday afternoon with the Stillhouse Junkies. Thanks to our KSUT Sessions sponsor Durango Organics.