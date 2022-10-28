Rewarding membership drive and open house, thanks to all!

The KSUT staff is so grateful for the fantastic support we received during our Fall Membership Drive and open house this week. Thank you to all of our listeners who pledged, the community members and musical guests who joined us on air, the businesses who donated prizes, and the restaurants who fed us throughout the week.
We had a great crowd at the Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center Open House on Wednesday, October 26, with over 100 visitors touring the new studios, meeting the staff and socializing. People came from across the KSUT listening area, representing most of our broadcast communities.
"We've been waiting for over two years to do this open house at KSUT, and it was well worth the wait, said KSUT executive director Tami Graham. Thanks to everyone who came out and participated, especially to the members of the Southern Ute Tribal Council and Eddie Box, Jr. for the wonderful hour-long conversation about the rich history of KSUT, which all started with the vision of the Southern Ute Tribe."
The Fall Fund Drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online.
Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners. Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Community!