KSUT Fall Fund Drive 2022: wrapping it up with grand prize day

It's the final day of KSUT's Fall Fund Drive when we draw a winner for a relaxing 2-night stay at Dunton Hot Springs on Four Corners Public Radio; and a pair of Broncos tickets with a night's lodging on Tribal Radio today at 6 PM.

We're excited to bring you one more virtual live session with Peter Rowan today at 10:15 AM. And, we're expecting a busy day of activity as listeners take care of their membership pledges before the drive is over. Here's the scoop:

Many thanks to our food sponsor College Drive Cafe

Friday's Guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Charles Leslie, Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College

• Morning Blend, 10:15 AM, Peter Rowan virtual live session

• Morning Blend, 11 AM, Briggen Wrinkle, Community Foundation

• Afternoon Blend, 3 PM, Laurie Dickson, 4-Core

• All Things Considered, 4 PM, Stewart Vanderwilt, CEO Colorado Public Radio

Morning Prize, drawn at 12 noon:

• 2 tickets to the Bar-D Wranglers Christmas Special at The Community Concert Hall, plus $80 gift card to the Office Spritorium

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 4 PM:

• 3 winners of a pair of lift tickets to Wolf Creek Ski Area

Grand Prizes

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing for your chance to win a relaxing 2-night stay at Dunton Hot Springs, complete with exceptional culinary offerings. Tribal Radio supporters will be entered into a special drawing for a pair of tickets to the Denver Broncos home game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on December 18, 2022, plus lodging for two. Drawings to be held Friday at 6 PM.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support like local news, Tribal Radio and festivals. Festival donations of $250 or more from residents who file Colorado state income tax may qualify for a 25% tax credit. Please renew or make your membership pledge online. Thank you!

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!