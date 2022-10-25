KSUT welcomes singer-songwriter Bonnie Sims for a virtual live session, Wednesday, 10/26, 2:30 PM
Platinum recording artist Bonnie Sims grew up on bluegrass music in Texas, with a professional banjo player for a father and a family band from a young age. She studied commercial music at South Plains College under Joe Carr & Alan Munde (Country Gazette) and double majored in mandolin and singing/yodeling. After graduating she moved to Colorado where she has had over a decade of success in projects with her husband, Taylor: Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band, Everybody Loves An Outlaw, Bonnie & the Clydes, and most recently the female supergroup Big Richard which has given Bonnie the opportunity to simultaneously return to her roots and defy tradition, two things she enjoys immensely.
Sims will join KSUT for a virtual live session on Wednesday, October 26, at 2:30 PM hosted by Tami Graham. She'll be performing with Big Richard on January 29, 2023 at the Animas City Theatre in Durango.
Check out KSUT listening options here.