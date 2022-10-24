KSUT welcomes Stillhouse Junkies back for new album release live session, Tuesday, 10/25 at 2:06 PM

After months of touring, the Stillhouse Junkies have returned home to Durango to celebrate "Small Towns", their new album release at the Animas City Theatre. KSUT is thrilled to have them join us for a live session Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM during our Fall fund drive.

Born in a distillery in Durango, CO, 2021 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year and two-time Telluride Bluegrass band contest finalists Stillhouse Junkies play a delirious, head-spinning mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass music. With all three band members sharing lead vocal and songwriting duties, the Junkies conjure a wide range of tonal landscapes that pay tribute to the iconic sounds of Gillian Welch, the Allman Brothers, Tim O'Brien, the Wood Brothers, John Hiatt, and countless others while breaking new musical ground with their genre-bending original material.

Alissa Wolf, Cody Tinnin and Fred Kosak will join host Chris Aaland at 2:06 PM for some live music and conversation.

KSUT Sessions are generously sponsored by Durango Organics.

