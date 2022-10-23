KSUT Fall Fund Drive 2022: Growers & Gardeners Day

We're kicking off our Fall Membership Drive with "Growers and Gardeners' Day", a great day to pledge your support for KSUT.

Many thanks to our food sponsor Sunnyside Farms Market.

Monday's Guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Table to Farm Compost

• Morning Blend, 10:06 AM, Brenda Macon, Durango Arts Center

• ATC, 4 PM, Darrin Parmenter, CSU Extension of La Plata County

• ATC, 5 PM, Mary Jo Coulehan, Pagosa Chamber of Commerce

Day Prize: A pair of tickets to the Nutcracker Ballet at the Community Concert Hall, plus a $50 gift certificate to El Moro

We'll draw 5 Growers & Gardeners prize winners at 6 PM:

Prize 1: $200 in Durango Farmers Market bucks for 2023 (good for May through October markets in 2023)

Prizes 2-4: $250 gift certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply

Open House

The public is invited to join KSUT for an Open House event on Wednesday, October 26 from 9 AM to 6 PM to tour the new Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center. In celebration, Eddie Box Jr., and Southern Ute Tribal Council guests Vice-Chair Ramona Eagle, Linda Baker, Vanessa Torres, and Lorelei Cloud will do a group interview with station hosts Tami Graham and Sheila Nanaeto, to be broadcast on both KSUT signals from noon to 1 PM.

Grand Prizes

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing for your chance to win a relaxing 2-night stay at Dunton Hot Springs, complete with exceptional culinary offerings. Tribal Radio supporters will be entered into a special drawing for a pair of tickets to the Denver Broncos home game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on December 18, 2022, plus lodging for two.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support like local news, Tribal Radio and festivals. Festival donations of $250 or more from residents who file Colorado state income tax may qualify for a 25% tax credit. Please renew or make your membership pledge online. Thank you!

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

