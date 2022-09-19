© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT participates in "Advanced Equity in Local News" convening hosted by the Colorado Media Project

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
Keynote panel
Clark Adomaitis/KSUT
/
Emmy-winning & Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa (center) in conversation with May Ortega (Colorado Public Radio) and Rossana Longo-Better (KGNU Community Radio) at the Advancing Equity in Local News convening in Denver, CO.

"Advancing Equity in Local News" was the subject of a 3-day convening of Colorado Media Project (CMP) grantees in Denver, September 14-16. KSUT executive director Tami Graham and news reporter Clark Adomaitis attended the gathering designed to elevate what's being done to advance equity in local news, share ideas and concerns, and to draw on new ideas for moving forward. Every session included a diverse mix of perspective and voices, including local journalists, national experts, community members and funders.

Sessions focused and built on work funded by CMP grants supporting Colorado newsrooms, journalists, and media entrepreneurs to strengthen coverage of and service to Colorado's diverse communities of color, as well as rural and low-income residents.

KSUT's Tami Graham was a panelist for the session "Native Lens/Native Voices: Covering Indigenous Issues" discussing initiatives in support of elevating Native American and Indigenous voices. Graham highlighted the work of KSUT's Tribal Media Center and the recent hiring of center coordinator Colten Ashley. Reporter Clark Adomaitis is focused on the Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau project, a CMP supported news partnership between KSUT and KSJD sharing stories from underrepresented voices in the Four Corners region, including reports from the Ute tribes, the Navajo Nation, the LGBTQ+ community, and the Latinx community.

The "Advancing Equity in Local News" convening was hosted by the Colorado Media Project and sponsored by The Colorado Trust.

Clark & Maria Hinojosa
Tami Graham/KSUT
/
Keynote speaker Maria Hinojosa, executive producer of the Peabody Award-winning show, Latino USA with KSUT/KSJD reporter Clark Adomaitis.
Tami and Lucas
KSUT's Tami Graham with Rocky Mountain Community Radio's new Colorado state capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods at the welcome reception at Rocky Mountain PBS’ Buell Public Media Center in downtown Denver.
Clark's CMP badge
Clark Adomaitis/KSUT
/
Attendee Clark Adomaitis represented the Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau project, a news partnership between KSUT and KSJD supported by the Colorado Media Project.

