KSUT Welcomes singer-songwriter Michael McArthur for a live session, Tuesday, August 9, 2:06 PM

Singer-songwriter Michael McArthur will join host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session Tuesday, August 9 at 2:06 PM.

As a kid, Michael McArthur dreamed of becoming the world’s best guitar player; but every time he’d sit down to practice, he found himself writing a song instead. Two decades later, not much has changed. Despite packing theaters and garnering critical acclaim for his intimate live shows, McArthur still considers himself a hardworking songwriter first.

He writes every day, collecting lines, melodies and ideas from his own life, coaxing them into song form, and polishing them into finished pieces. “Some days, I just write a phrase or two,” he says, “but just like the road to healing and a deeper understanding, every song begins somewhere.”

McArthur's new album "Milky Stars" will be released on September 16, 2022.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

KSUT Sessions are generously sponsored by Durango Organics.

