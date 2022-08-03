Memories become songs on Kevin Morby's 'This Is A Photograph'

Have you ever been leafing through a family photo album and come upon a picture of a loved one that makes you stop and linger? Maybe there's a look in their eyes you've never seen before. Maybe you wonder what they're thinking. Maybe the contrast between who they were then and who they are now is particularly striking. And wouldn't it be interesting if you could step inside that photograph and meet them in that moment?

On Kevin Morby's latest album, This is a Photograph, the Kansas-based artist attempts to step inside those moments. In our conversation, Kevin talks about how photography inspired his latest album, how he found ways to immerse himself in the memories of family, friends and famous people — and how those memories became songs. You'll also hear him perform some of those songs live, beginning with the title track, "This Is A Photograph."

