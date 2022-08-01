KSUT welcomes singer-songwriter Chris Pierce for a live virtual Zoom session, Thursday at 1:30

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Pierce will join host Chris Aaland for a live virtual Zoom session Thursday afternoon at 1:30. He'll also perform at the Four Corners Folk Festival over Labor Day weekend with Sunny War as the duo "War & Pierce".

Pierce has just released the first single "45 Jukebox" from his forthcoming album – a follow up to his critically acclaimed recording “American Silence” from 2021.

Says Pierce: "A traditional 45 Jukebox is a coin-operated phonograph with an illuminated cabinet, having a variety of records that can be selected by the drop of a dime and the push of a button. This song examines the journey as a songwriter and the internal process of the spirit for the songs to come to surface. It’s about the rigorous and demanding road of putting the truth on the line and wearing your heart on your sleeve day by day, night after night. There is a road to freedom in songwriting, recording and performing. It’s about being vulnerable and standing on the edge with your finger on the pulse, awaiting that drop of a dime and dedicating the soul and spirit to that moment when your song makes its way through the speaker and into the heart."

Visit ksutpresents.org for Four Corners Folk Festival tickets and information.

