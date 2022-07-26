KSUT welcomes Ali McGuirk for live session Thursday at 1:30; followed by Buckley Park show

New England singer-songwriter Ali McGuirk and her band will join host Chris Aaland for a live KSUT session Thursday at 1:30 PM.

Growing up just outside Boston, McGuirk doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t want to be a singer. By college, after a couple decades of absorbing ’90s R&B, 70s singer-songwriters and classic soul of every era, McGuirk found her own aesthetic: earthy, pure, propelled by a voice capable of whispering dark truths or belting out big hooks on her originals. Boston responded with a wave of love. The Boston Globe named her an “artist to hear.” She racked up nominations and wins at both the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards. She has toured internationally and is about to release a new album in September. “When I was out in L.A., I had the sensation that I was doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing,” McGuirk says of recording her Signature Sounds debut, Til It’s Gone. “That’s such an elusive feeling to capture.”

Following her KSUT session, Ali and her band will perform at the Concert Hall @ The Park series in Buckley Park at 5:30 PM for the final show of the season.

