Your guide to Colorado's 2026 primary election

Voting 101

How do I register to vote in Colorado?

Visit the Secretary of State's Voter Registration page .

Your ballot will arrive in the mail at the address you provided when you registered. Don't delay; your ballot must be postmarked by June 22, or it may not arrive in time to be counted.

How do I change my voter information?

Look up your Voter Registration .

Hint: Make your changes at least eight days before the election if you want to receive your ballot by mail.

How do I submit my ballot?

By mail: Make sure you send it back no closer than a week before the election to ensure it gets to your county clerk's office in time to be counted. You'll need first-class postage unless you drop it in a dropbox.

At a dropbox: Colorado has more than 350 ballot dropboxes statewide. You'll need to make sure you're using a dropbox in your county of residence. However, if you accidentally drop your ballot off in the wrong county, the clerk there will try to route it to where it belongs.

In-person: You must provide identification, such as a driver's license.

Polling places in La Plata, Montezuma, and Archuleta Counties are listed on this page.

I voted! How can I track my ballot?

Follow it through the system by signing up at Ballot Trax .

Ballot Trax tells you when your ballot has been mailed, received at the clerk’s office, and tabulated.