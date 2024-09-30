Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Yellowstone Standoff

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from Yellowstone Standoff by Scott Graham.

Scott Graham will give an author talk and book signing on Wednesday, October 16 at the Durango Public Library as part of the 2024 Lit Fest. Visit durangoco.gov for more information and to register.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.