Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Awakening the Spirit of America

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from Awakening the Spirit of America: FDR's War of Words With Charles Lindbergh - and the Battle to Save Democracy by Paul M. Sparrow.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.