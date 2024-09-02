© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Page One

Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Awakening the Spirit of America

By KSUT Staff
Published September 2, 2024 at 11:33 AM MDT
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from Awakening the Spirit of America: FDR's War of Words With Charles Lindbergh - and the Battle to Save Democracy by Paul M. Sparrow.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

Page One
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff