Page One

Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Lady of Fire

By KSUT Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:52 AM MST
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

Today's reading is from the youth division winner of the 2nd Annual Page One Writing Contest, Lady of Fire by Parker Golden. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout January and February.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

KSUT Staff
