Page One

Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Eating Salad Drunk

By KSUT Staff
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST
Library Associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One, every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise. You can find our Page One archives here.

Today's reading is from the book Eating Salad Drunk; Haikus for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats, by Emily Flake.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

