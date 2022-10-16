© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Page One

Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Water Always Wins

Published October 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT
Library Associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One, every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise. You can find our Page One archives here.

Today's reading is from Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge, by Erica Gies.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

