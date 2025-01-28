Spotlight on Patty Storen of Liver Down the River

This week’s KSUT Spotlight shines on Patty Storen, mandolin player and co-founder of Liver Down the River . Liver has a new album out called The Cosmic Groover Boat, which KSUT featured earlier this month.

Patty will be in town for Snowdown, performing three shows with his side project, the Party Mountain String Band. They will perform Thursday night at the Dolores River Brewery, Friday night in the Snowdown Parade, and Saturday at Purgy’s.

Host Chris Aaland will discuss the new album, Patty’s side projects, Liver Down the River’s genesis in a Fort Lewis College residence hall, and Patty’s role booking the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music.

Spotlight airs most Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Toast Records and Bakes.