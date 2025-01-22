Spotlight on Erik Nordstrom of Farmington Hill and the Lawn Chair Kings

The KSUT Spotlight shines this week on Erik Nordstrom of the band Farmington Hill.

KSUT's Chris Aaland talks to Erik about the upcoming Mixed in Mancos 2024 CD and vinyl release, the history of Farmington Hill and Lawn Chair Kings, Kansas basketball, and more.

Erik was the visionary behind the annual Mixed in Mancos event, which showcases local music and art each March at the Mancos Opera House. Farmington Hill, the Crags, and Little Wilderness were the bands that participated in 2024.

The live recording of the album will be released from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Mancos Brewery with live performances by Farmington Hill and Little Wilderness.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music.

Spotlight airs most Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Toast Records and Bakes.