Spotlight on Gary Cook of the Bar-D Wranglers

The Bar D Wranglers are a Durango institution, having been part of the Bar-D Chuckwagon for many years. They perform songs of the Old West most evenings from June to September at the Chuckwagon. They've even appeared at Carnegie Hall and the Grand 'Ol Opry.

The Wranglers are made up of Gary Cook (lead guitar, harmony vocals), Matt Palmer (fiddle, baritone vocals), David Bradley (lead vocals, yodeling), and Joel Racheff (upright bass, lead and tenor vocals).

Cook joins KSUT's Chris Aaland for conversation as part of KSUT's Artist Spotlight. Cook is a two-time national flat-picking champion and an inductee to The Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Bar-D Wranglers are playing a series of Christmas concerts over the next few weeks. See a full list of their shows here.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music.

