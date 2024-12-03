Spotlight on Ben Majeska of Armchair Boogie

This episode of the KSUT Spotlight features Armchair Boogie guitarist Ben Majeska, in conversation with Chris Aaland.

The band also includes Augie Dougherty on banjo, Eli Frieders on electric bass, and Denzel Connor on drums. According to their website, they specialize in "lightning-fast bluegrass, allowing them to freely venture into the realms of funk or country."

Armchair Boogie's 4th album, Hard Times & Deadlines, is set to be released on March 15.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music. Spotlight airs most Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m.

