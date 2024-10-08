Spotlight on Tom Chacon

This week, the KSUT Spotlight shines on Thom Chacon, a Durango-based singer/songwriter, actor, and fishing guide.

Thom is also an actor, appearing as Finnegan in The Outlaws, a 2023 Western about a train robbery starring Eric Roberts.

He's released six albums to date, with his next one, Live from Italy: Lonely Songs for Wounded Souls, set for a North American release this winter (it’s already available in Europe).

Tom Chacon plays the Community Concert Hall’s Backstage series with fellow songwriter Bobby Marquez at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music.

