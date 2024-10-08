© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Spotlight

Spotlight on Tom Chacon

By Chris Aaland
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:26 PM MDT

This week, the KSUT Spotlight shines on Thom Chacon, a Durango-based singer/songwriter, actor, and fishing guide.

Thom is also an actor, appearing as Finnegan in The Outlaws, a 2023 Western about a train robbery starring Eric Roberts.

He's released six albums to date, with his next one, Live from Italy: Lonely Songs for Wounded Souls, set for a North American release this winter (it’s already available in Europe).

Tom Chacon plays the Community Concert Hall’s Backstage series with fellow songwriter Bobby Marquez at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8.

The KSUT Spotlight is a short interview segment with a musician or band that will soon play in the Four Corners region. Get to know the artists and catch a preview of their music.

Spotlight is sponsored by Toast Records and Bakes.

Chris Aaland
Chris Aaland is the Development Director at KSUT Public Radio. He also hosts the Monday Afternoon Blend and the Wednesday evening specialty show Tales of the New West.
