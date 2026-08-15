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Garden Guys

Garden Guys: Hey! We're Back!

By KSUT Staff
Published August 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Tom Bartels
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Garden Guys

Did you miss us? Was it Hot here?

On this week’s show, Darrin and Tom discuss their various observations on heat, wilt reflex, garden pest behavioral change, and a reminder on supporting local farmers.

There are also ‘critiques’ of three new science articles on food related items that Darrin got his A.I. bot to send to Tom… Questions are raised. Answers are slippery. Join us!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate
• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us
• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)
• Wintering, canning...

...and more!

Garden Guys
KSUT Staff
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