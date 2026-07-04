Garden Guys: Yes! Another Site Visit!

Field trips are the best! And this was an update to our visit to the SOIL Outdoor Learning Lab up at Riverview Elementary school in Durango after three years of growth since our last visit. And some pretty impressive growth has taken place. The outdoor meeting areas, increased garden bed spaces, the Grow Dome, and The HUB projects are all in full swing.

Project Manager Charlie Love, and Garden Manager Brooke Minnich gave the Garden Guys a full tour of the improvements. Come join us!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!