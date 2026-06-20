Garden Guys: Listener Q&A

This week is an encore show from 2023 where the Garden Guys respond to some questions from the gardening audience:



When to use inoculant?

Whether or not to reuse soil from container gardens?

Can you use tighter plant spacings then what it tells you on the seed packet?

New “word of the week”

All things soil

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!