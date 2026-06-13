Garden Guys: Delving Into Garden Conditions

This week our intrepid duo (Tom and Darrin) delve into garden conditions, both good and bad, with the ongoing early season heat. They discuss the highlights of the “free crop” from garlic beds, as well as an “inspirational” angle on approaching the challenge of climate change. And why using drip irrigation is a bonus that is in alignment with City of Durango water restrictions presently in place. Such Adult discussion is somewhat rare for these two, but it happens occasionally.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!