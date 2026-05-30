Garden Guys: A Conversation with Jo Robinson, Continued

Today our intrepid duo continue their interview with New York Times best-selling author Jo Robinson. This is part two of an interview that started in the last episode on finding the best nutrition in our food. This week Jo delves into the various benefits of grass-fed animals and how that nutrition starts with plants.

Tune in!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!