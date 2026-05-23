Garden Guys: A Conversation with Jo Robinson

This week on the Garden Guys: We have a phone interview with Author Jo Robinson, an investigative journalist specializing in science and health. Her book “Eating on the Wild Side” is a New York Times best seller and it details methods to find the most nutritious varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Along with her book on grass fed animals, she has a wealth of science based information on her website eatwild.com where you can find ways to improve your own food choices.

Tune in!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!