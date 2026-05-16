Garden Guys: Things are Speeding Up

Things are speeding up. And so are the Garden Guys.

With weekly temps in the 80’s now, we shift gears and start looking at the real work ahead.

This week we have rapid fire spring planting tips, regional happenings, and a conspiracy theory about David Attenborough being God. Best tool to borrow right now? The Broadfork.

Tune in!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!