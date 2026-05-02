This week on Garden Guys ... Cold & Wet. Not such a perfect combination when it comes to seed germination.

Cold & Colder. Not such a great condition for early starting fruit tree blossoms and fruit.

Darrin and Tom discuss the various issues with early season (wobbling) temperatures and how they affect plants, and how that can affect when and how you seed the garden this year. Darrin brings some fragrance samples to the studio with questionable results.

Tune in!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!